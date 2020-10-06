Court blocks move to give voters time to fix early ballots

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal appeals court has blocked a move that would have given Arizona voters who forget to sign their early ballot affidavits up to five days after the election to fix the problem.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday put a lower court ruling on hold as it considers an appeal from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich. There's no indication the 9th Circuit will rule on the appeal before the Nov. 3 general election.

Democratic groups argued it was unfair for election officials to deny voters more time to fix thee ballots.

