Bill to purge Arizona permanent early-voting list fails

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate has rejected a bill purging about 200,000 people from a list of voters who automatically get mail ballots.

The measure has drawn harsh criticism from voting rights advocates.

They described it as a Republican voter-suppression tactic after Democratic President Joe Biden narrowly won Arizona last year.

Republican Sen. Paul Boyer joined all 14 Democrats to kill the bill in a 15-15 tie on Tuesday.

But Boyer is facing intense pressure from his fellow Republicans to flip his vote, and the measure could come back later.

He didn't explain his vote and couldn't be reached for comment.