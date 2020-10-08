Biden, Harris aim to tip battleground Arizona for Democrats

PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have pitched an economic message during their first joint appearance on the campaign trail.

On Thursday in Arizona, the two hammered President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and a failure to address the needs of working Americans.

Biden told a union crowd in Phoenix: “You’re facing real challenges right now, and the last thing you need is a president who exacerbates them, who ignores you."

The Democratic presidential ticket's choice of Arizona to kick off their bus tour underscores the significance of the state and its 11 electoral votes.

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in the state as well Thursday.

