Biden, Harris aim to tip battleground Arizona for Democrats

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
In this Dec. 13, 2018, photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. As he considers running for president, Biden is talking with friends and longtime supporters about whether, at 76, he’s too old to seek the White House, according to several sources who have spoken with the former Democratic vice president. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 4:50 PM, Oct 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-08 19:50:18-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have pitched an economic message during their first joint appearance on the campaign trail.

On Thursday in Arizona, the two hammered President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and a failure to address the needs of working Americans.

Biden told a union crowd in Phoenix: “You’re facing real challenges right now, and the last thing you need is a president who exacerbates them, who ignores you."

The Democratic presidential ticket's choice of Arizona to kick off their bus tour underscores the significance of the state and its 11 electoral votes.

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in the state as well Thursday.

