Arizona voters choosing between Biden, Sanders as Trump foe

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona opened election polls Tuesday for Democrats to pick a presidential candidate as the state deals with a public health crisis that has crippled parts of the nation.

The state's top election official declined to seek a delay because of the coronavirus, saying Monday that there was no certainty it would be safer to vote later.

The Democratic ballot will contain 18 names, but the race boils down to a face-off between Vermont Sen.

Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. More than a dozen other candidates dropped out, but still appear on the ballot. Polls are scheduled to close at 7 p.m.

