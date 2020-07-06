Arizona online voter registration experiencing issues ahead of deadline

TUCSON, Ariz. — With a registration deadline looming, some Arizonans are reporting problems while registering to vote online in Arizona.

The Pima County Recorder's Office says some residents have reported problems with ServiceArizona.com Monday -- the online tool that lets Arizonans renew their drivers licenses, update vehicle registration, and register to vote.

In a statement, according to ADOT, ServiceArizona.com has been operating normally and we have not received any customer complaints.

In order to be eligible to vote in Arizona's August primary election, Arizonans must register to vote before midnight on Monday, July 6. But the Pima County Recorder's Office says you can still register before the deadline by completing a printed registration form from its website and submitting it by:

Mail the signed and dated voter registration form today

Scan or photograph the signed and dated voter registration form and email it to: voter@recorder.pima.gov

Fax the signed and dated voter registration form to: 520-623-1785

Bring the signed and dated voter registration form to the Recorder Offices which are open until 7 p.m. Monday night

Voters can call the Pima County Recorder's Office with questions at: 520-724-4330.