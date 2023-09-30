Watch Now
Caught on camera: NY Rep. pulls fire alarm before 'government shutdown' vote

Claims he thought it would open a door
Posted at 4:03 PM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 19:03:01-04

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police are investigating after a New York Congressman was caught on camera pulling a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building on Saturday.

Video shows Representative Jamaal Bowman (D-NY 16) pulling the alarm before the house was scheduled to vote on a house funding bill.

The House Administration Committee also is looking into what happened.

Rep. Bowman says he pulled the alarm by accident. He told reporters he was trying to get through a door, and thought the alarm would open the door.

Some republicans in the house want Rep. Bowman censured for his actions.

Apparently, Rep. Bowman laughed off their reaction and said 'G.O.P. members are going to do what they do.'

