Arizona commissioner Boyd Dunn disqualified from ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld a decision to remove Corporation Commissioner Boyd Dunn from the Republican Party primary ballot after a large number of his nominating signatures were deemed invalid.

The tossed signatures include 166 from a paid circulator who acknowledged in court she forged some signatures. The justices affirmed Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Roger Brodman’s ruling that Dunn does not have enough signatures to qualify for the primary.

The decision upended his bid for a second term on the five-member commission. The elected panel has duties that include regulating utilities.

