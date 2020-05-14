Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsPolitical News

Actions

Arizona commissioner Boyd Dunn disqualified from ballot

items.[0].image.alt
Gavel shot
Posted at 9:27 AM, May 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-14 12:27:03-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld a decision to remove Corporation Commissioner Boyd Dunn from the Republican Party primary ballot after a large number of his nominating signatures were deemed invalid.

The tossed signatures include 166 from a paid circulator who acknowledged in court she forged some signatures. The justices affirmed Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Roger Brodman’s ruling that Dunn does not have enough signatures to qualify for the primary.

The decision upended his bid for a second term on the five-member commission. The elected panel has duties that include regulating utilities.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.