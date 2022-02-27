Watch
A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a hospital

Jose Luis Magana/AP
People holding a big Ukraine flag take part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 4:54 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 18:54:12-05

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — In the port city of Mariupol, where Ukrainians are trying to fend off a Russian advance, an ambulance raced into a city hospital Sunday. Inside was a 6-year-old girl mortally injured in Russian shelling.

As her mother wept, the girl was raced inside and doctors and nurses huddled around her. One gave her an injection. Another tried to revive her with a defibrillator.

A doctor looked straight at the camera of an Associated Press videojournalist who had been allowed inside. “Show this to Putin,” he said angrily. “The eyes of this child, and crying doctors.” The girl, whose name was not immediately known, could not be saved.

