Police: Zebra hit, killed by car in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are investigating a crash that killed a zebra in Chandler on Wednesday morning.

Several area residents posted in a neighborhood Facebook group about the crash around 6 a.m., including rumors that the animal may have escaped from the Ostrich Festival grounds nearby.

Chandler Police confirmed that a vehicle struck a zebra on McQueen Road just south of Celebration Drive. They say the zebra was killed in the crash. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Crews on scene near McQueen and Queen Creek roads saw crews towing away a white SUV with front-end damage. A zebra was also spotted in a pen with ostriches on a property off the road, but it appeared to be uninjured.

Police did not specify where the animal came from or if it escaped from the Ostrich Festival. No further details were released.