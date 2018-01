AVONDALE, AZ - Police have detained a man found on the roof on an Avondale home.

Officials were called to a neighborhood near 112th Avenue and McDowell Road on Tuesday morning.

Air15 video from the scene showed a man on top of a home with several police cars and a police helicopter overhead. Officers had a police K-9 on hand but the man eventually gave up and came down from the roof without incident.

Phoenix police say they are trying to determine what, if any, crime may be tied to.