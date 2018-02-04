Police: Man shot, killed near Scottsdale Fashion Square was off-duty Tempe Fire captain

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Scottsdale police are investigating a shooting that left an off-duty Tempe Fire captain dead.

The shooting happened around 2:30 Sunday morning in the area of Civic Center Plaza and Stetson Drive, east of the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall.

Police say 34-year-old Kyle Brayer was riding on the back of a golf cart with several others, headed southbound on Civic Center Plaza near Stetson.

A man driving a red Scion coupe began driving closely and bumping the golf cart. When Brayer exited the cart to approach the driver, he was shot in the head. Brayer, an off-duty Tempe Fire Captain, died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect driver fled the scene eastbound on Stetson and southbound on 75th Street, hitting several other cars.

One witness told ABC15 that his vehicle was clipped by what he believes to be the suspect's vehicle.

"I heard the shot and I knew it was a gunshot," the witness said. "After that, I was kind of looking around to see if I could see anything."

"This red car split traffic - just kind of booked it out of there. So, I assume that was the car that the shot came from," the witness continued. "It hit my mirror. It didn't do any damage. It maybe clipped the front bumper a little bit, but then - the cars behind me got it worse."

The suspect is described as a "clean cut" black man with short, curly hair. The suspect vehicle was a red 2014-2016 Scion TC coupe with body damage.

Anyone whose vehicle may have been struck by the fleeing vehicle or anyone with information is asked to call Scottsdale Police at 480-312-5000 or online at Tipsoft.com. Anonymous tips can also be left at 480-312-8477.