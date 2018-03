SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A suspect has been transported to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting at the Scottsdale Pavilions.

Salt River police responded to the shooting around noon at the shopping complex, located near Loop 101 and Indian Bend Road.

No officers were injured in the incident, police said.

It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting.

Traffic restrictions are in place on L-101 in the area as officers investigate at the scene.