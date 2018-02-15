Police: Chaparral High School student arrested after bringing gun to campus

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A student was arrested at a Scottsdale high school today after a gun was found in a car.

Scottsdale police responded to Chaparral High School Thursday around 11:30 a.m. after school administrators learned 18-year-old Justin Perotti had a handgun in his car.

The suspect cooperated with police and provided them access to his car and the gun, officials said.

According to authorities, there's no indication that this was a violent threat.

Perotti is facing one count of carrying a weapon on school grounds.

A police spokesperson says after the school shooting in Florida Wednesday, they're being extra vigilant to protect students and staff.

Principal Angela Chomokos sent a letter to parents and guardians after the arrest took place saying that the incident is still under investigation.