Police: Chaparral High School student arrested after bringing gun to campus
abc15.com staff
2:11 PM, Feb 15, 2018
SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A student was arrested at a Scottsdale high school today after a gun was found in a car.
Scottsdale police responded to Chaparral High School Thursday around 11:30 a.m. after school administrators learned 18-year-old Justin Perotti had a handgun in his car.
The suspect cooperated with police and provided them access to his car and the gun, officials said.
According to authorities, there's no indication that this was a violent threat.
Perotti is facing one count of carrying a weapon on school grounds.
A police spokesperson says after the school shooting in Florida Wednesday, they're being extra vigilant to protect students and staff.
Principal Angela Chomokos sent a letter to parents and guardians after the arrest took place saying that the incident is still under investigation.
Dear Chaparral Parents and Guardians,
I want to inform you about an arrest on our campus today. The Scottsdale Police Department took a student into custody after finding a firearm inside that student's car. At this point, we have no reports of any threats or intended violence.
I cannot provide any further information as a police investigation is underway. However, it is a priority to communicate with our learning community and share as much information as we can in a timely manner.
The safety of our students is paramount, and we are cooperating with the Scottsdale Police Department. Our hearts go out to the recent victims in Florida. Please know that today's incident was not connected to any school threat.