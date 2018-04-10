Plane crashes on TPC Scottsdale Champions golf course

Jeff Popovich
9:09 PM, Apr 9, 2018
14 mins ago

A plane crashed on TPC Scottsdale Champions golf course shortly after takeoff Monday night.

Air15 over a fiery plane crash on TPC Scottsdale golf course.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Air15
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Emergency crews responded to a plane crash near the Scottsdale airport Monday night.

The plane crashed on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course near Bell and North Hayden roads shortly before 9 p.m, fire officials say. 

According to FAA officials, the plane crashed after taking off from Scottsdale airport.

There was no immediate information available on injuries or what caused the crash.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top