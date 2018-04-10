Plane crashes on TPC Scottsdale Champions golf course

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Emergency crews responded to a plane crash near the Scottsdale airport Monday night.

The plane crashed on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course near Bell and North Hayden roads shortly before 9 p.m, fire officials say.

Scottsdale Police and Fire currently on scene of downed aircraft on the TPC- 8100 E Bell Rd. No information on injuries at this point. PIO in route — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) April 10, 2018

According to FAA officials, the plane crashed after taking off from Scottsdale airport.

There was no immediate information available on injuries or what caused the crash.

