Phoenix PD: Man shoots, kills brother after dispute

Jeff Popovich
7:51 PM, Mar 24, 2018
2 hours ago

Police are investigating after a man shot and killed his brother after a dispute at a home near 28th Street and McDowell Road Saturday afternoon.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a dispute between two brothers which left one of the men dead Saturday afternoon. 

According to Phoenix Police officials, a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot during a dispute with his brother at a home near 24th Street and McDowell Road. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The victim's brother is in custody.

Police have identified the victim as 57-year-old Gregg York, and the suspect has been identified as 64-year-old Troy York. 

Troy York has been booked into jail for second-degree murder. 

