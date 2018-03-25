Phoenix PD: Man shoots, kills brother after dispute

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a dispute between two brothers which left one of the men dead Saturday afternoon.

According to Phoenix Police officials, a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot during a dispute with his brother at a home near 24th Street and McDowell Road. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The victim's brother is in custody.

Police have identified the victim as 57-year-old Gregg York, and the suspect has been identified as 64-year-old Troy York.

Troy York has been booked into jail for second-degree murder.