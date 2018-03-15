Pest control companies preparing for scorpions in Arizona

PHOENIX - It's great weather for hiking maybe a spring training game and yes, scorpions.

They're on the move around this time of year. Pest control companies are now getting more calls to fight the pests.

The reason? Our nights are getting consistently warm. When it starts staying around 65 degrees or warmer at night the scorpions get more active.

"They're not big travelers," said David Coleman with Precise Pest Solutions. "They like to hide. They don't want to be out in the open. They really don't want to be near us. They don't want to be in the house, that's not their environment."

If you do get a scorpion in your house, some of the most common areas are near your kitchen or bathrooms since it's likely moist.

And yes, it is possible to get them in your bed so pull back your sheets to double check.