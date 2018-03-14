PD: Wheelchair-bound woman sexually assaulted by neighbor in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man is accused of sexually assaulting his wheelchair-bound neighbor and giving her cash in exchange for her silence.

Police report that on March 7 they arrested 59-year-old Jerry Wayne Wireman at his home near 24th Street and Thomas Road after he was accused of sexually assaulting his neighbor.

Police say he has been helping the woman get in and out of bed and bathe over the past two months.

One evening, Wireman alleged sexually assaulted the woman while helping her get into bed, court paperwork said. The victim fought back by slapping and choking him.

Wireman allegedly gave the victim $20 to stay quiet, court documents said.

Upon his arrest, Wireman denied the sexual assault but said the woman would often not wear any underwear when going to bed and "It was inevitable that something would happen."

He is being held without bond on charges of sexual assault and sexual abuse.