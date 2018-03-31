PD: Car crosses center line, hits bus in Phoenix

abc15.com staff
8:27 AM, Mar 31, 2018
PHOENIX - Police say a car crossed over the center line of the road and struck a city bus on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. near 12th Street and Campbell. 

Officers learned that a 26-year-old man in a passenger car was headed southbound on 12th Street when he crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a bus.  

Fire crews extricated the driver who was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

A passenger aboard the bus was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.  

Police have not yet determined what caused the driver to cross into oncoming traffic or whether he was impaired at the time of the crash.  

