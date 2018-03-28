PD: Arson suspect shot by police at Phoenix home

PHOENIX - Phoenix police were involved in a shooting at the scene of a house fire on Wednesday morning.

Phoenix Fire and police were called to the home near 24th Street and Osborn Road around 5 a.m.

Fire officials said they encountered the police situation and stopped their firefighting response.

Police confirmed the call was originally an arson call.

The suspect was reportedly shot by police and injured. The suspect was taken to a trauma center.

No officers were injured during the incident.