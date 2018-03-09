Tucson fire looking for new Firefighter recruits

TUCSON, Ariz. - If you're looking for a gratifying job - the Tucson Fire Department is looking for you.

The department is looking to hire 28 firefighter recruits.

Andrew Skaggs, with the Tucson Fire Department says, "this is a need for the department."

There has been many retirements and resignations - leaving the department short handed.

"Firefighting is a unique job - if you look at it we are needed 24/7 and there are no days off - that truck is in service all day long and we need to have that truck fully staffed for every one of those days," says Skaggs.

Applicants need to be 18-years-old with a High School diploma or G.E.D. with a valid or unrestricted drivers license.

Special requirements, include,

Must be at least 18 years of age as of March 9, 2018

Valid and unrestricted drivers license with at least two (2) years licensed driving experience

Ability to obtain an Arizona EMT certification upon graduation; Tucson Fire will not entertain any waivers

By end of Fire Academy applicants will have:

Arizona Fire Fighter I and II Certification

Cardio-pulmonary Resuscitation Certification

Arizona Emergency Medical Technician Basic Certification

HazMat First Responder Certification

The starting salary is $45,834 with an increase to $60,103 annually after graduation

Dylan Cota-Robles is new to TFD but says the late nights, early mornings and rigorous academy are paying off.

"Take the leap - it's definitely worth it. It's a long 6-month academy but very beneficial once you get out of the academy."

If you're up for the challenge and would like to become a Tucson firefighter you have until Friday march 9, 2018 to apply.

If you're interested, apply here.