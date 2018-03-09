Tucson fire looking for new Firefighter recruits

Jennifer Martinez
3:54 PM, Mar 8, 2018
How to apply for TFD positions

TUCSON, Ariz. - If you're looking for a gratifying job - the Tucson Fire Department is looking for you. 

The department is looking to hire 28 firefighter recruits

Andrew Skaggs, with the Tucson Fire Department says, "this is a need for the department."

There has been many retirements and resignations - leaving the department short handed. 

"Firefighting is a unique job - if you look at it we are needed 24/7 and there are no days off - that truck is in service all day long and we need to have that truck fully staffed for every one of those days," says Skaggs.

Applicants need to be 18-years-old with a High School diploma or G.E.D. with a valid or unrestricted drivers license. 

Special requirements, include, 

  • Must be at least 18 years of age as of  March 9, 2018 
  • Valid and unrestricted drivers license with at least two (2) years licensed driving experience
  • Ability to obtain an Arizona EMT certification upon graduation; Tucson Fire will not entertain any waivers

By end of Fire Academy applicants will have:

  • Arizona Fire Fighter I and II Certification
  • Cardio-pulmonary Resuscitation Certification
  • Arizona Emergency Medical Technician Basic Certification
  • HazMat First Responder Certification

The starting salary is $45,834 with an increase to $60,103 annually after graduation

Dylan Cota-Robles is new to TFD but says the late nights, early mornings and rigorous academy are paying off.

"Take the leap - it's definitely worth it. It's a long 6-month academy but very beneficial once you get out of the academy."

If you're up for the challenge and would like to become a Tucson firefighter you have until Friday march 9, 2018 to apply.

If you're interested, apply here.

