Eegee's hiring for all shifts, all positions

TUCSON, Ariz. — The local Tucson restaurant chain most famous for their frozen drinks and ranch-drenched fries is looking to hire for all positions and all shifts.

In a recent Facebook post they indicated a preference for those who favor their fruity frozen fare.

The eegees website lists the folllowing information for "Crew Member" positions;



Providing customer service

Taking, assembling and presenting food orders

Cooking and preparing food for sale

Cashier duties

Receiving deliveries

Checking stock of products and ensuring proper levels and rotations

Checking equipment to ensure proper working order

Production control

Crew members are just one of the positions for which they are accepting applications. Facilities maintenance, including HVAC, as well as management positions are also available.

For complete details, visit their website at eegees.com.