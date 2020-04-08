Menu

Eegee's hiring for all shifts, all positions

Posted at 10:41 AM, Apr 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-08 13:54:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The local Tucson restaurant chain most famous for their frozen drinks and ranch-drenched fries is looking to hire for all positions and all shifts.

In a recent Facebook post they indicated a preference for those who favor their fruity frozen fare.

The eegees website lists the folllowing information for "Crew Member" positions;

  • Providing customer service
  • Taking, assembling and presenting food orders
  • Cooking and preparing food for sale
  • Cashier duties
  • Receiving deliveries
  • Checking stock of products and ensuring proper levels and rotations
  • Checking equipment to ensure proper working order
  • Production control

Crew members are just one of the positions for which they are accepting applications. Facilities maintenance, including HVAC, as well as management positions are also available.

For complete details, visit their website at eegees.com.

