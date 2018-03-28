Call center hiring for 700 jobs

TUCSON, Ariz. - Big hiring event Thursday at the Hotel Tucson downtown.

C3/CustomerContactChannels is looking to fill 700 positions at their two call centers. Both customer service and supervisors are needed.

A company spokeswoman says the company initially thought there would be 500 openings, but have since increased that number. 

The event starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m. at the hotel on 475 N. Granada Avenue. 

Hiring managers are enticing applicants with a drawing for an iPhoneX. 

 

 

 

 

 

