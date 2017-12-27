C3 hiring 500 employees in Tucson to work with new client

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - C3/Customer Contact Channels is looking for 500 new employees to handle customer service calls for a new telecom client.

C3 opened its first Tucson contact center in 2011 and now has three locations. The first 250 workers hired will work at the location at 1010 N. Finance Center Dr. Interested candidates can visit this location Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to fill out an application.

Hiring begins immediately and training will begin on January 8.

Job candidates must have exemplary communication skills and be computer proficient. Prior experience is a plus, but C3 offers training for those who are new to the industry.