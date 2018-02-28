No threat found towards Marana High School

MARANA, Ariz. - Marana Police Department on Tuesday said there is no valid threat to Marana High School.

Tamara Crawley, spokeswoman for the Marana Unified School District, released a statement saying classes will operate on normal schedule on Wednesday, February 28.

The notification of a threat began after school officials received multiple calls and texts from parents and students that there was a threat circulating on Snapchat.

Marana High School administration immediately contacted the Marana Police Department who identified the source of the social media post and through their investigation determined that there is no valid threat.

Marana High Principal Dr. David Mandel notified parents Tuesday night with the following letter: