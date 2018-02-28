No threat found towards Marana High School

MARANA, Ariz. - Marana Police Department on Tuesday said there is no valid threat to Marana High School.
Tamara Crawley, spokeswoman for the Marana Unified School District, released a statement saying classes will operate on normal schedule on Wednesday, February 28.
The notification of a threat began after school officials received multiple calls and texts from parents and students that there was a threat circulating on Snapchat.
Marana High School administration immediately contacted the Marana Police Department who identified the source of the social media post and through their investigation determined that there is no valid threat.
Marana High Principal Dr. David Mandel notified parents Tuesday night with the following letter:
"To Marana High School Parents/Guardians,
Late this evening, we received multiple calls and texts from parents and students that there was a threat circulating on Snapchat of a “shooting at Marana High School.” School Administration immediately contacted the Marana Police Department. I’m pleased to say that in a short amount of time, the Marana Police Department identified the source of the social media post and through their investigation determined that there is nothreat against our school.
Please know that our school day will operate on normal schedule on Wednesday and we look forward to welcoming our students in the morning.
Law Enforcement agencies, our school, and the Marana Unified School District take safety concerns and threats very seriously. With that being said, I want to thank the vigilant parents and our students who brought information forward and assisted with this investigation to keep our students and school safe. By working in partnership, students, staff, parents and police are continuing to provide safe and secure schools for everyone.
I also want to take this opportunity to encourage parents to continue to talk to your child(ren) about the seriousness of making statements related to a threatening/dangerous nature at any time, whether in person or on any social media site. Threats against a school, even when made in a joking manner, can result in serious consequences aligned with our district discipline matrix and Arizona Criminal Law. I also want to take this opportunity to thank the Marana Police Department for their quick response and support.
Thank you for your ongoing support of our outstanding Tigers and your partnership with our great school.