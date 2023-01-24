Zoos offering 'Name a Roach' event for Valentine's Day

Zoos around the country are holding events for the public to name cockroaches after an "un-special someone."

The San Antonio, Chicago and Bronx Zoos are offering naming certificates for roaches as fundraisers and donations.

"In 2023, Brookfield Zoo will once again offer the chance to name a cockroach in honor of that un-special (or special) someone in your life. That's right, you can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after your ex (or anyone!) for Valentine's Day with a $15 donation that supports the zoo," writes the Chicago zoo.

San Antonio is going the extra step to name more than just a roach, such as a rodent or veggie, are fed to an animal.

While the zoos are expecting the roaches named after exes and "un-special someones," the Bronx Zoo is holding their event in a more positive light.

"You don’t always have the right words, but you can still give them goosebumps. Name a Roach for your Valentine, because roaches are forever," writes the Bronx Zoo.