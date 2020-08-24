Menu

Zoom reports partial outages with video meetings, webinars

Posted at 6:09 AM, Aug 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-24 09:53:17-04

Video conference host Zoom is reporting partial outages with hosting meetings and webinars.

As of about 9 a.m. ET, Down Detector — a website that crowdsources potential service issues with websites, apps and mass communication systems — reported that Zoom was experiencing issues in several major east coast cities.

"We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience," Zoom's Twitter account said in response to reports of issues on Monday morning.

Zoom has skyrocketed in popularity as millions have been forced to work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The service has also become vital for schools that have chosen not to hold in-person classes.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

