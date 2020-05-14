Menu

Zoom meeting on diversity in Utah interrupted with racial epithets, hate speech

Posted at 9:59 AM, May 14, 2020
OGDEN, Utah -- Police in Utah are investigating the disruption of a Zoom meeting held by the the City of Ogden's Diversity Commission on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Ogden Police Department, several people entered the meeting and directed racial epithets and hate speech at the commissioners.

A screen capture from the Zoom meeting shows one of the suspects doing a Nazi "Sieg Heil" salute.

"Those responsible will be held accountable to the full extent of what the law allows," the news release said. "The Ogden Police Department condemns the actions of these individuals. Ogden's diversity is a key asset in this City and such behavior will not be tolerated."

Police said they have made the investigation a high priority.

This story was originally published by David Wells at KSTU.

