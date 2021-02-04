Zoo brings back popular Valentine's Day event to name a cockroach after your ex

Still bitter about a breakup or have unresolved anger toward an ex? Channel those feelings by naming a cockroach after them, and then watch it get eaten by a zoo animal.

The El Paso Zoo is bringing back their "Quit Bugging Me" event this Valentine's Day. The event has been popular for the last few years, giving animals a tasty treat and possibly some closure to people around the country.

"This year we are once again spreading the love throughout the zoo and featuring animals from our different areas such as iguanas, skinks, and of course, our meerkat mob as they chomp down on these juicy bugs," the zoo states on their website.

The zoo says the activity provides stimulation mentally and physically for the animals.

"Madagascar hissing cockroaches are ethically frozen and given to insectivores as determined by our zoo veterinarian staff. Insects are a normal part of these animals’ diets, in captivity or the wild," the zoo states.

While there is no fee to submit a name for a cockroach, the El Paso Zoo asks for a donation. Submitted names will be used to put up around the animals' habitats and read off during recorded feedings and events at the zoo.

Video will be shared over Valentine's Day weekend, Feb. 13-14.