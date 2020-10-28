Zeta strengthens into hurricane, could become more intense before landfall Wednesday night

Zeta strengthened into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico overnight and is expected to strengthen further before making landfall on the Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama coastlines this evening.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Zeta has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as of Wednesday morning at 5 a.m. ET. Meteorologists with Scripps station KATC in Louisiana believe Zeta could reach Category 2 status, with wind speeds of at least 96 mph, before making landfall.

Though Zeta is currently hundreds of miles away from Gulf Coast, it's moving northward quickly at 17 mph.

Portions of the Louisiana coastlines have already enacted hurricane warnings, and the NHC says that Zeta could bring "life-threatening" storm surge to the coast.

Zeta is the 28th named storm of 2020 — the second-most all-time in a single year. And no region has been targeted more by tropical storms this year than the Louisiana coast.

The Louisiana coastline has already been targeted by four major storms this year — Cristobal, Laura, Marco and Delta. The strongest of those storms, Laura, reached category 4 status and caused extensive damage to the Lake Charles area, contributing to 17 deaths in the U.S.

