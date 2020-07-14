Menu

Zappos testing buying single shoe or different sizes

John Locher/AP
A sign hangs outside the headquarters of Zappos, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. Zappos is trying out new ways to sell shoes: allow shoppers to buy a single shoe at a time or buy a pair in two different sizes. The tests, which started Tuesday, are aimed at amputees, those with differing foot sizes and other people who have been left out by the shoe industry, which has sold shoes in pairs and in the same size for decade. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jul 14, 2020
Online shoe retailer Zappos will allow customers to buy just one shoe, or a pair of shoes in different sizes.

The change, being tested this week on their website, is aimed at amputees, those with different-sized feet, and others who may have felt excluded by the shoe industry.

It’s part of Zappos Adaptive, an initiative started in 2017 to “connect people with products that makes getting dressed easier for everyone” according to the company. It includes products with easy-on features like zippers and velcro.

Zappos was acquired by Amazon in 2009.

