Zappos testing buying single shoe or different sizes

Online shoe retailer Zappos will allow customers to buy just one shoe, or a pair of shoes in different sizes.
The change, being tested this week on their website, is aimed at amputees, those with different-sized feet, and others who may have felt excluded by the shoe industry.
It’s part of Zappos Adaptive, an initiative started in 2017 to “connect people with products that makes getting dressed easier for everyone” according to the company. It includes products with easy-on features like zippers and velcro.
Zappos was acquired by Amazon in 2009.