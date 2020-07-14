Zappos testing buying single shoe or different sizes

Online shoe retailer Zappos will allow customers to buy just one shoe, or a pair of shoes in different sizes.

The change, being tested this week on their website, is aimed at amputees, those with different-sized feet, and others who may have felt excluded by the shoe industry.

It’s part of Zappos Adaptive , an initiative started in 2017 to “connect people with products that makes getting dressed easier for everyone” according to the company. It includes products with easy-on features like zippers and velcro.

Zappos was acquired by Amazon in 2009.