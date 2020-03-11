You've purchased tickets to a now canceled event. Now what?

Concerts and sporting events nationwide are either prohibiting fans or being canceled altogether due to coronavirus fears. With now thousands of fans holding onto tickets for events they can't go to, many are wondering how to get refunded.

Answers at this moment are unclear for some.

For those who have purchased tickets for NCAA events such as the men's and women's basketball tournaments, the NCAA has issued the following guidance:

1. If you have ordered your tickets from an official NCAA Championship vendor you will receive additional information via email.

2. Your refund will be automatically delivered (except applicable fees) to the same card used for purchase.

3. Refunds should be received within 30 business days after the date of cancellation.

Many other events, such as games and concerts at the Chase Center in San Francisco, conference tournament basketball games, and the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, are also automatically issuing refunds to ticketholders who purchased tickets directly.

But one problem is many of those original ticketholders have sold their tickets through the secondary market.

Here is what StubHub says is its policy on its website:

"If an event is cancelled and not rescheduled, we will remove the event and any listings related to the event from our Site and inform both Buyer and Seller about the cancellation with further instructions. If the Seller requires his Ticket(s) back to obtain a refund of the original purchase price from the promoter or organizer, he must contact Customer Service immediately after the cancellation.

"The Buyer is required to retain the Ticket(s) and upon request from StubHub to send them back to either the Seller or to StubHub (as instructed by StubHub). The Buyer will receive a full refund once he has sent back the Ticket(s) (if applicable) and the Seller will not be paid. If the Seller has already been paid, the payment for the sale may be recovered by charging the Seller's Payment Method or by setting off this amount against pending payments for other Tickets the Seller has sold or will sell in the future."

We are awaiting comment from Ticketmaster and Stubhub, who did not immediately responded to a request for comment on how they are processing refunds.

We will update as we learn more.