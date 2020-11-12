YouTube outage over after several hours

YouTube users throughout the United States reported an outage Wednesday evening to the popular video sharing platform.

Google, parent company of YouTube, did not said what caused the outage. Google said the outage was over by 9:13 p.m. ET

"If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates," Google said in an update earlier in the evening.

YouTube users who went to the website and attempted to watch a video found that videos would not play.

The outage-reporting website Downdetector.com said nearly 300,000 users reported outages in the 7 p.m. ET hour.

