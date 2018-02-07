Your smart TV may be vulnerable to hackers

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
3:21 PM, Feb 7, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Beware! Your new smart TV may be vulnerable to hackers.

Consumer Reports analyzed TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, and Vizio, and discovered they can track what consumers watch and two of the brands failed a basic security test. 

Security is so bad they were able to take over remote control of TVs from Samsung and TCL's branded Roku TV.

Taking control allowed them to change channels, change volume, install new apps and play content from YouTube. 

Roku pushed back in a blog post, saying Consumer Reports got it wrong and insisted that there is "no security risk," with its products.

