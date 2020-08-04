Your online data: Convenience or security, but not both

You probably volunteer your own information away constantly, in exchange for an online service.

3 News Now Investigator Jeff Van Sant spoke to people on the street, and couldn't find anyone who claims to read the terms of service that begin the sale of your online data.

Magie Hall is an information science professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She says the U.S. is behind the European Union when it comes to protecting your data.

"If we want to maintain all of these services that make our lives so much easier, then we are going to have to give something up," she said.

For more, watch the video above.

KMTV's Jeff Van Sant first reported this story.