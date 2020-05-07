Menu

You have options for sending flowers this Mother’s Day – but you should act fast

Evelyn Linares, left, hands flowers to a customer at the Los Angeles Flower Market Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Tuesday said he would allow wholesale florists to open as a horticultural exemption for the upcoming Mother's Day. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 11:37 AM, May 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-07 14:40:31-04

Sunday is Mother’s Day and while you may not be able to celebrate with your mom in person due to social distancing, you can still send her flowers – but you better act fast.

The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically increased the demand for deliveries. As a result, delivery dates have been pushed back several days.

That's the case for many flower delivery businesses. If you haven’t already ordered the classic Mother’s Day present, they’ll likely not be delivered on Sunday. However, you can still have them delivered before or after the holiday.

As of Thursday afternoon, the following companies had flowers available for delivery:

1-800-flowers

From You Flowers

FTD Flowers

The Bouqs

Urban Stems

The available delivery dates for the flowers vary based on where you’re having them sent to.

A great alternative to shopping online is ordering flowers from your local vendors. You can call up your area flower shops to see what they have available and ask if they offer delivery. If they don’t deliver, you can always pick them up and deliver them yourself, just take the necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

If your flowers will be delivered late, you can also always send your mom some virtual flowers while she waits for the real ones to arrive.

Another good alternative to a bouquet is a flower subscription box. You can sign your mother up to receive flowers regularly. BloomsyBox, Enjoy Flowers, and Urban Stems are some of companies that offer the service.

