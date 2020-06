One of the nation's most famous national parks is reopening Thursday after it was temporarily closed back in March due to the coronavirus.

According to the National Park Service, guests to Yosemite National Park, which is located in California, will have to get day passes in advance and cannot drive up to the park to enter.

To request an entry pass, visit Recreation.gov.

Park officials will only allow 1,700 vehicles to pass through the park each day.