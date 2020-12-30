Yemeni officials: Blast at Aden airport kills at least 22, wounds around 50

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Security officials say a large explosion has struck the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden, shortly after a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there.

At least 22 people were killed and 50 were wounded in the blast Wednesday.

The source of the blast was not immediately clear and no group claimed responsibility for attacking the airport.

AP footage from the scene shows members of the government delegation disembarking as the blast shook the grounds.

No one on the government plane was hurt but many ministers rushed back inside the plane or ran down the stairs, seeking shelter.

According to The Associated Press, Yemeni Communication Minister Naguib al-Awg, who was also on the plane, heard two explosions.

In a tweet, Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed said the explosion was a "cowardly terrorist act" and they targeted the Aden airport as part of the war "being waged against the Yemeni state and our great people."