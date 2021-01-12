Written threat prompts police arrival at Baltimore-Washington airport

BALTIMORE — A written threat prompted authorities at BWI Marshall Airport Monday evening, a spokesperson with Southwest Airlines confirmed.

In a statement, the airlines said:

"Earlier this evening, the Crew working flight 2104 identified a written threat upon arrival into Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Our Crew followed protocol by notifying the appropriate authorities and moving the aircraft to a remote location while awaiting further instruction. The authorities promptly arrived and boarded the aircraft, safely transferring the 95 passengers and six Crew members to the terminal via buses. We are fully cooperating with authorities as they take extra precautionary measures and thoroughly review the aircraft. We apologize to our Customers for the inconvenience, the Safety of our Employees and Customers always remains our upmost priority."

We will update this story as we learn more information.