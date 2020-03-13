Dow surges in early trading following big losses on Thursday

BANGKOK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 1,000 points higher, a day after the worst day for American markets since the 1987 Black Monday crash.

Shares were up about 5% in Paris and London but fell 6.1% in Japan early Friday morning.

Wild swings continued in some markets as governments stepped up precautions against the spread of the new coronavirus and considered ways to cushion the blow to their economies.

India's Sensex gained 4% after plunging 10% when it opened. More central banks, including those of China, Sweden and Norway, intervened to flood credit markets with liquidity, a day after similar interventions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.