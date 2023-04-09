Watch Now
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters

Matt Slocum/AP
Tiger Woods hits from the fairway on the 15th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 10:07 AM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 13:07:01-04

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters before the resumption of the third round Sunday, ending his streak of completing all 72 holes of every tournament he has played at Augusta National as a professional.

The tournament announced about 90 minutes before play was to begin that Woods had withdrawn with an injury.

The five-time champion said on Twitter he had reaggravated his plantar fasciitis.

Woods finished his second round in cold, driving rain on Saturday to make the cut on the number at 3 over, extending his Masters streak to 23 straight and tying Fred Couples and Gary Player for the longest in history.

