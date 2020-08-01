Women's health issues often gets overlooked

A harsh reality for women’s health is doctors dismissing symptoms, saying they do not need to be taken seriously. The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated this issue further, according to experts.

“Women often get told that it’s hormonal, maybe it’s in their heads and women after a while hear that repeatedly, they start ignoring symptoms and don’t seek the care they need,” Dr. Stacey Rosen, senior VP at the Katz Institute for Women’s Health, said.

Historically, there hasn’t been much research in how diseases affect women differently, so doctors may not be aware of certain symptoms in women. Dr. Rosen recommends that women prepare before appointments, look over their health records and find a provider they trust.

“If the one you’re working with doesn’t have a good relationship with you, you’re not comfortable, find somebody else. Get a second opinion,” Rosen said. “Being an advocate is the first thing.”

