Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure, police say

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: A Disneyland sign is posted at an empty entrance to Disneyland on September 30, 2020 in Anaheim, California. Disney is laying off 28,000 workers amid the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on theme parks. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Posted at 11:02 AM, Feb 19, 2023
ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNN) — Anaheim Police said they are investigating the circumstances of the death of a woman who fell off a Disneyland parking structure Saturday night.

Anaheim Police and Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to the Mickey and Friends Parking Structure at the Disneyland Resort around 6:50 p.m. for reports of someone having "jumped or fallen" off the structure, police said.

Officers found an adult woman on the ground and rendered medical aid until EMS personnel arrived at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, Anaheim Police said.

CNN has reached out to the Disneyland for comment.

The multilevel parking structure is on the northwest edge of Disneyland in Anaheim. In December, a man in his 50s fell to his death at the parking structure in a suspected suicide, police told CNN affiliate KABC.

