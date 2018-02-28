Woman arrested after bringing ax onto North Las Vegas school campus

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A 33-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after North Las Vegas police said she carried a pickax onto a school campus and threatened children while they were at lunch.

Police said just before noon, a resident near Tom Williams Elementary School called police regarding a woman who was carrying a pickax as she was climbing over the school's chain link fence. Two-hundred-fifty children were outside at the time.

According to police, the woman, identified as Kisstal Killough, was acting erratic and screaming that she was going to kill everyone.

Police arrived within one minute. She put down on the ax and dropped to the ground before orders were given by police.

Killough was arrested on charges of assault, trespass, nuisance and loitering on a school property.

The principal of Tom Williams Elementary sent a letter out to parents.