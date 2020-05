White Claw is r eleasing two new flavors just in time for summer.

The top-selling spiked seltzer brand is adding Clementine and Pineapple to its lineup.

They'll be 70 calories each with 3.7% alcohol.

It also has zero grams of carbs and gluten-free.

Two months ago, the company released tangerine, watermelon, and lemon flavors.

WFTS originally published this story.