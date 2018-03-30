Wisconsin woman leads deputies on 115 mph high-speed chase

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wisc. - A woman led Sheboygan County Sheriff's deputies through three counties at speeds of more than a 100 mph after she stole candy and lighters.

According to the criminal complaint, Nicole Rupert, 34, was pulled over in Sheboygan after being spotted in a Walmart taking some items. She pulled over on the highway at first, but when deputies asked her car to move it further away from traffic she took off.

Deputies chased her, at one point reaching speeds of 115 mph. She maneuvered around cars on the highway even hit stop spikes near Oostburg. Deputies said her tires blew but she just kept driving.

The chase was eventually called off but deputies were told to continue to follow her as she slowed down. Rupert eventually made it to downtown Milwaukee where her car came to a stop.

Rupert has been charged with retail theft, fleeing and drug charges. Deputies also found an illegal prescription, pot and mushrooms in her car. She is due in court April 4 at 1:30 p.m.