Wisconsin man charged in attempt to kidnap Michigan governor released on $10K bail

Brian Higgins, the Wisconsin man charged in the attempt to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by a group called the "Wolverine Watchmen," has been released from jail on bail.

Court records show Higgins paid his $10,000 cash bail on Monday.

He also attended his extradition hearing in the case the same day, in which a Columbia County judge ordered that as a condition of his release from jail, Higgins must stay within the boundaries of Columbia and Dane counties, surrender his passport and not have contact with the other 13 men charged in the attempted kidnapping.

As TMJ4 News reported, Higgins was charged with providing material support for terrorist acts, a felony, last Thursday.

Prosecutors say Higgins joined a group called the Wolverine Watchmen who had been conspiring for months to kidnap Gov. Whitmer.

Court records claim Higgins traveled to western Michigan with the militia group last month to surveil Whitmer’s vacation home in preparation for the abduction.

Higgins' status conference was scheduled for Nov. 18, 2020.

