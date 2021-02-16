Winter storms kill at least 5, leave millions without power across US

A system of winter storms across the U.S. has left at least five people dead, left millions of people without power and left a mess for transportation officials to clean on millions of miles of public roadways.

In Texas, two people are dead and 4 million homes and businesses are still without power more than a day after a blizzard brought snow and ice to a region that rarely deals with winter weather.

According to PowerOutage.us, 4.1 million people throughout Texas are still without power. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the regulatory body for electricity in the state, still has Texas under a Level 3 Alert — the agency’s highest emergency level.

ERCOT is still rotating blackouts throughout the state in the hopes of conserving energy levels. It’s unclear how long those rotating outages will continue to last.

Snow and ice storms blew through the state on Sunday night into early Monday morning. But while the precipitation is gone, frigid temperatures remain. Much of the eastern and northern parts of the state will continue to see freezing temperatures for the next few days.

On Monday, officials in Houston said that two men had died alongside a local highway in what they suspect were deaths caused by freezing temperatures, according to the Associated Press. Official causes of death have not yet been released.

In nearby Louisiana, officials say a man was killed when he slipped on ice and struck his head. Elsewhere in the U.S., two people died in separate crashes on Kentucky expressways.

In Kentucky, thousands of people are without power after heavy ice storms froze the eastern part of the state. PowerOutages.us reports that about 150,000 people in the state — most of them in the mountainous region in the east — are currently without electricity.

Those outages extend over the border into West Virginia, where an additional 100,000 people — half of them in the city of Huntington alone — are without power.

Much of the Midwest and Ohio Valley will remain in a deep freeze on Tuesday, with temperatures remaining in the 20s.

