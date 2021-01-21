Winning ticket sold in Maryland for $730 million Powerball jackpot

The winner of Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot will get the prize all to themselves.

In Tuesday night's drawing for the $730 million jackpot — one of the highest Powerball jackpots ever — there was just one winning ticket sold.

According to Powerball, a ticket in Maryland hit all five numbers and the Powerball: 40-53-60-68-69 and Powerball of 22.

Another person in Maryland matched a $2 million with five numbers and the Power Play.

There were seven $1 million winning tickets sold throughout the country in California, Georgia, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, New Jersey and Oregon.

Those who didn't hit the Powerball jackpot still have a chance for a huge payday. Friday's drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot is now at $970 million.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.