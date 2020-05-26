Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

William Small, 'hero to journalism' at CBS, NBC, dies at 93

items.[0].image.alt
AP1962
AP
FILE - In this March 27, 1962, file photo, President John F. Kennedy, left, receives a silver bowl from William J. Small, with station WHAS in Louisville, Ky., in a Washington ceremony. Small, representing the Radio-TV News Directors Association, presented the bowl at the conclusion of an "off the record" talk by Kennedy to newsmen attending a foreign policy briefing. Longtime broadcast news executive Small, who led CBS News’ Washington coverage during the civil rights movement, Vietnam War and Watergate and was later president of NBC News and United Press International, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, CBS News said. He was 93. (AP Photo/File)
William Small, 'hero to journalism' at CBS, NBC, dies at 93
Posted at 5:09 PM, May 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-25 20:09:58-04

Longtime broadcast news executive William J. Small, who led CBS News’ Washington coverage during the civil rights movement, Vietnam War and Watergate and was later president of NBC News and United Press International, died Sunday, CBS News said.

He was 93.

Small, whose career spanned from overseeing the news operation at a small radio station to testifying in Congress about press freedom, died in a New York hospital after a brief illness unrelated to the coronavirus, the network said.

During a six-decade career, Small supervised, guided and in some cases hired generations of some of the best-known reporters and anchors in television news, including: Dan Rather, Connie Chung, Diane Sawyer, Lesley Stahl and anchor Bob Schieffer.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.