Will virus keep Florida spectators from astronaut launch?

FILE - In this Friday, July 8, 2011 file photo, crowds gather in the surf and on the beach in Cocoa Beach, Fla., to watch the launch of the space shuttle Atlantis on STS-135. This is the final U.S. shuttle mission before the fleet is retired. In ordinary times, the beaches and roads along Florida’s Space Coast would be packed with hundreds of thousands of spectators, eager to witness the first astronaut launch from Florida in nine years, scheduled for May 27, 2020. In the age of coronavirus, local officials and NASA are split on whether that's a good idea. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Posted at 3:13 PM, May 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-22 18:13:49-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — In the age of coronavirus, Florida officials and NASA are split on whether it's a good idea for spectators to show up for next week's space launch.

In ordinary times, the beaches and roads along Florida's Space Coast would be packed with people eager to witness the first astronaut launch from Florida in nine years.

NASA and Space X are urging people to stay at home next Wednesday for safety reasons.

But officials in Brevard County, home to the Kennedy Space Center, are rolling out the welcome mat in an effort to jump-start a tourism industry hit hard this spring by coronavirus lockdowns.

